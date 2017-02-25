Floor slaps: Offense stalls, foul troubles plague MUBB in gut-wrenching loss

Photo by Austin Anderson Markus Howard led the team in scoring in Marquette's loss to Providence Saturday.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

High-powered offense stalls in final eight minutes

After scoring 64 points in the first 32 minutes of the game, Marquette’s offense failed to record to a field goal after Matt Heldt’s layup with 7:20 remaining in the game. The Golden Eagles allowed Providence to go on a 21-5 run to finish the game as they missed their last seven field goal attempts while turning the ball over four times. Additionally, Marquette assisted on just three made baskets in the the second half compared to nine assists in the first half.

Foul troubles leave Golden Eagles thin at center

Although both Marquette centers successfully avoided fouls through the first 13 minutes, both big men eventually fouled out in the Golden Eagles’ four-point loss.

The tide began to turn when Luke Fischer picked up two questionable fouls in a 26-second span late in the first half. When Heldt was called for his second personal with 18:45 left in the second half, head coach Steve Wojciechowski had to go back to Fischer, who proceeded to get called for his third foul with just over 15 minutes left in the game. The Germantown, Wisconsin native went on to foul out at the 5:29 minute mark with just 15 minutes logged. This forced Heldt back on to the floor. Heldt was disqualified from play with a minute remaining, which forced the Golden Eagles to play without a center during the crucial final moments.

Markus Howard lights it up from behind the arc

The No. 2 3-point shooter in the nation continued his surreal freshman campaign with a fantastic performance at Providence. The 17-year-old freshman averaged a point per minute, despite battling foul trouble all afternoon long. Howard finished the day with 24 points in 24 minutes on 6-of-8 shooting from 3-point land. Everything seemed to be falling for the guard, including an unusual line-drive bank-in shot.

Marquette guards struggle with ball control

With 2:51 left in the the game Howard coughed the ball up at mid-court. Kyron Cartwright made Marquette pay as he finished a tough and-one to cut the Golden Eagles lead to just one point. This was just one example of the turnover problems that plagued Marquette’s guards all game long. Redshirt junior guard Andrew Rowsey gave the ball away four times, while Howard turned it over five times. As a team, the blue and gold were quite careless with the rock, which led to Providence scoring 19 points off of turnovers. There were numerous head-scratching turnovers due to no-look passes that led to easy Friar breakouts.

Best stat line

Despite five turnovers, Howard led the team with 24 points.

Stat of the night

Marquette led for 28:29, and coughed up a 12 point lead with 7:20 remaining.

Up next

The Golden Eagles will head to Cincinnati, Ohio to take on Xavier Wednesday. Marquette will try and sweep the season series with the Musketeers to avoid a playing on the first day of the BIG EAST Tournament.