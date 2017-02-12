Men’s lacrosse ends preseason slate with Penn, MSOE

Photo by Austin Anderson Andy DeMichiei tries to evade a Penn defender in Marquette's scrimmage Saturday.

A loss highlighted Marquette’s final day of scrimmages, but head coach Joe Amplo didn’t sound too worried after the game. The Golden Eagles fell 7-2 to Penn at the dome, but Amplo stressed the game looked closer than the final score.

“We played harder than them and they executed better,” Amplo said. “That’s the way it goes. … It was a good game and they just separated at the end. We realize there’s a small margin for error for us.”

Ryan McNamara was the only Golden Eagle able to solve the Penn defense, scoring both of Marquette’s goals.

“Maybe it was just the matchup,” Amplo said. “They’re long on defense and we’re small in stature. It’s a tough physical matchup, but I just don’t think we were sharp on offense.”

As for the defense, Amplo didn’t put the blame on them at all. He applauded the group for its growth from the week before and was particularly complimentary of Nick Grill.

“I thought they played better together today,” Amplo said. “They owned their matchups individually.”

Amplo said he ran close to the lineup the team will use when the regular season begins. He said questions still remain at attack and the second midfield.

The Golden Eagles and Penn played a 10-minute fifth quarter with a running clock. Marquette outscored the Quakers 2-1 in the extra frame with goals coming from Josh Williamson and Connor McClelland.

Following the Penn game, Marquette’s reserves handled MSOE, defeating the Raiders 16-0.

“These kids know what to do. They do it well,” Amplo said. “They’re just not as physically capable as some of the kids that we have, but those kids played hard. It’s fun.”

Marquette opens the regular season next week at Jacksonville, a team with a new staff this season. Former Syracuse great and current Rochester Rattlers starting goalie John Galloway took over head coaching duties this summer. He hired recently retired Casey Powell, one of the most decorated lacrosse players of all time, for his staff as well.

Notes