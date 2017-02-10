Recruiting scores: Elliott’s 22, Hauser’s 24 headlines MU targets’ performances

2017 (Committed/Signed)

THEO JOHN (Champlin Park H.S., Minnesota): John chipped in nine points as Champlin Park defeated Maple Grove, 70-60. He doubled his point total Thursday, scoring 18 in Champlin Park’s 73-46 win against Centennial.

IKE EKE (U-D Jesuit, Michigan): U-D Jesuit’s lone game of the week featured a 57-33 rout of Bloomfield Hills Brother Rice. Individual stats were not available.

JAMAL CAIN (Detroit Cornerstone, Michigan): Cain had a double-double Tuesday, scoring 32 points and 14 rebounds, but Cornerstone could not muster a win against Wayland in overtime.

2017 (Offered)

GREG ELLIOTT (Detroit East English Village Prep, Michigan): Elliott had another impressive outing, scoring 22 points in East English Village’s 102-64 blowout against Detroit Cody.

JACOB EPPERSON (La Lumiere Academy, Indiana): La Lumiere, one of the best prep programs in the country, had another easy week, posting an 87-50 win against Christ School and an 86-36 win over Marian Catholic. Epperson scored 15 in La Lumiere’s win over Marian.

2017 (Interested)

TIM CEASER and SHAUN DOSS (Marion H.S., Arkansas): Ceaser and Doss’ only game of the week was a 61-50 loss to West Memphis. Individual stats were not available.

2018 (Offered)

JOEY HAUSER (Stevens Point Area, Wisconsin): Hauser scored 24 Tuesday against La Crosse Central, but SPASH still fell short, 92-76. Stevens Point will look to get back on track Friday as they host D.C. Everest.

DEMONTE NELSON (Kenosha Bradford H.S., Wisconsin): Nelson’s 22 points Tuesday lifted Bradford over Racine Park, 71-64. Bradford now has back-to-back wins for the second time this season.

RACE THOMPSON (Robbinsdale Armstrong, Minnesota): The four-star power forward had another solid week, combining to score 40 points in Armstrong’s two wins this week.

JARVIS THOMAS (Orono, Minnesota): Thomas lit up Waconia for 27 points Wednesday, but Orono still lost, 81-69. Orono will look to rebound from the loss with back-to-back home games Friday and Saturday.

TORRENCE WATSON (Whitfield, Missouri): Watson, one of the top wings in Missouri, had a pair of 26-point performances to help Whitfield go 2-0 for the week.

JEENATHAN WILLIAMS (University Preparatory Charter School for Young Men, New York): Williams’ week included a 29-point performance Wednesday despite the team’s 74-72 overtime loss to Bishop Kearney.

AYO DOSUNMU (Morgan Park, Illinois): Morgan Park started the week on a rough note, losing to Webster Groves in the O’Fallon Shootout. However, Dosunmu and the Mustangs took the first two playoff games Monday and Wednesday. Dosunmu scored 21 in all three games.

QUENTIN GRIMES (The Woodlands College Park, Texas): College Park won its third straight this week, defeating Oak Ridge, 69-59. Grimes had 16 points in the win.

TJ MOSS (Memphis East, Tennessee): Moss and Memphis East took down White Station, 73-37, Tuesday. Individual stats were not available.

PRENTISS HUBB (Gonzaga College Prep, Washington D.C.): Gonzaga College Prep had a slight hiccup this week, losing to St. John’s, 59-55. Hubb’s point total was not available.

SIMI SHITTU (Vermont Academy, Vermont): Vermont Academy’s week included wins against Cushing Academy and Wilbraham & Monson. Shittu scored 21 points against Wilbraham & Monson.

TIM FINKE (Champaign Central, Illinois): A 30-point showing in the O’Fallon Shootout helped Finke earn tournament co-MVP honors this weekend.

2018 (Interested)

RILEY BATTIN (Oak Park, California): Battin helped Oak Park finish its undefeated conference season on a strong note Thursday, bringing in 35 points and 14 rebounds. Oak Park won the game, 92-46.

KJ HYMES (St. Mary’s, Arizona): St. Mary’s lost against Brophy College Prep, 63-59, in its lone game of the week. Hymes’ point total was not available.

DAVID SINGLETON (Bishop Montgomery, California): Singleton scored 20 as Bishop Montgomery waltzed past Cathedral, 103-45.

JAEDON LEDEE (The Kinkaid School, Texas): The Kinkaid School has not played since Feb. 3 but will be back in action today in the SBC Tournament against Fort Worth Country Day.

GRAYSON CARTER (Guyer, Texas): Guyer had hardly any trouble this week, crushing Plano West, 87-59. Carter’s point total was not available.

2019 (Offered)

NOBAL DAYS (Racine Park H.S., Wisconsin): Days was the victim of Nelson’s strong performance Tuesday, losing 71-64 in a battle between two Marquette targets. Days had 10 points despite the loss. Days now has back-to-back games with double-digit figures after scoring at least 10 points twice in his first 12 games.

MATTHEW HURT (Rochester John Marshall, Minnesota): Hurt scored 20 and 13 points in Rochester John Marshall’s wins over Winona and Fairbuilt this week. Rochester John Marshall has not lost a game since Dec. 29.

2020 (Offered)

JALEN JOHNSON (Sun Prairie H.S., Wisconsin): Johnson had his highest-scoring game of the season, notching 22 en route to Sun Prairie’s 56-43 win against Madison La Follette. He topped that off with a 26-point performance Thursday in Sun Prairie’s 65-54 win over Madison Memorial.

JALEN SUGGS (Minnehaha Academy, Minnesota): Suggs had 16 points Tuesday as Minnehaha eased past Breck, 81-56. Minnehaha will be back in action Friday as they host Providence Academy.