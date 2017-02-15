Controversy circulates as Oscars approach

Nominees for the 89th Academy Awards

Now that the Grammy’s have wrapped up, the 89th Academy Awards loom on the horizon, surrounded as usual by plenty of controversy.

The date is set for February 26th with Jimmy Kimmel as the host. The highly coveted award ceremony is usually one of the most viewed programs of the year nationally.

At Marquette, there is much appreciation for The Oscars as well, but not without some awareness of greater issues going on behind the curtain.

Sarah Hardwick, a sophomore in the College of Health Sciences, said she watches The Oscars every year, and goes out of her way to see movies after the nominations are announced.

“I can sort of have an idea of who I want to win in each category, and on top of that I get to see some really interesting films,” Hardwick said.

One of the frontrunners for best picture, “Manchester By The Sea,” stars Casey Affleck, who is also a frontrunner for best actor for his role in this film. Much of this year’s “Oscars controversy” is because of Affleck’s repeated sexual assault accusations, which have been practically scoffed at.

While some feel that Affleck’s behavior is absolutely inexcusable, others are so devoted to film that they feel differently.

Ellie Frysztak, a sophomore in the College of Arts & Sciences, said that she is appalled about Casey Affleck’s sexual assault story.

“Although it is hard to, I feel that the actor should be separate from the performance of character that is being portrayed,” Frysztak said.

Similarly, Mel Gibson is facing some pressure as far as unwanted publicity goes. He has been quoted saying extremely anti-semitic remarks, as well as having other troubles with the law for much of his career.

It is widely known that Gibson is not the nicest guy in Hollywood. Many voters struggled with whether or not they should applaud his Oscar-nominated film, “Hacksaw Ridge,” or not because of his dark history.

“Enough time has passed and apologies have been said where wounds have begun to heal,”Frysztak said. “He may not deserve to win, but the time has come to forgive and move forward from the past.”

Although it seems like The Oscars have a lot of rough patches, many believe it is a big improvement from last year’s biggest controversy over the racial diversity of the nominees.

Last year, there were no actors of color nominated for the major four awards: lead actor, lead actress, supporting actor and supporting actress. However, this year, there are seven nominees.

Hardwick said, “There could always be improvement in the diversity of Oscar nominees, but I do believe that those who were nominated this year were definitely deserving of it.”

The biggest category, best picture, seems to be leaning towards “Moonlight” or “La La Land.” (according to who?)

“Moonlight” told a very unique story that was new to many viewers, yet stays a bit quiet with the mainstream America, while “La La Land’s” blockbuster publicity successfully warmed the hearts of many with terrific performances by Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling.

Makenna Sattler, a freshman in the College of Health Sciences, said the movie was “completely deserving of all of its fourteen nominations.” (Which movie?)

Gosling’s character in the film plays the piano vigorously. Gosling actually learned how to play jazz piano in just three months specifically for the film.

“(Gosling) is so talented,” Sattler said. “I cannot believe he learned to play the piano that well and that quickly.”

Sattler said she feels very confident in La La Land’s ability to win best picture, as well as many of its other nominations. She said she thinks it will be a classic musical one day. (Maybe talk a bit more about Moonlight as well)

Whether it be “Moonlight”, “La La Land,” or another underdog that takes home best picture, the 2017 Oscars, packed with all of its talent and controversy, should prove to be a night to remember and a very entertaining show.