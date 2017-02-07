The student news site of Marquette University

MUPD Reports

February 7, 2017Leave a Comment

Wire stock photo

Feb. 3

A student in Mashuda Hall was in possession of a controlled substance with the intent of selling it.  MUPD transported the student to the Milwaukee County Criminal Justice Facility at 12:18 p.m.

A student reported that unknown person(s) removed her unattended vehicle in a lot in the 2000 block of W. Wisconsin Avenue at 8:54 p.m.

Jan. 31

An unidentified subject threw a chair at two students in a business in the 800 block of N. 16th Street causing injury to one of the students at 3:12 a.m.

A person not affiliated with Marquette reported that unknown person(s) removed property est. at $308 from his unsecured vehicle in the 1600 block of W. Wisconsin Avenue at 10:08 p.m.

