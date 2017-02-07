Calendar
February 7
Rush Week for fraternities: Spring 2017
All week
February 8
Ben Shapiro speaking engagement
6:30-9 p.m., Cudahy Hall
February 9
MVLC Brown Bag CLE Series: Defending Eviction
12:10-1:10 p.m., Eckstein Hall
February 10
Self-defense classes with Capt. Ruth Peterson
8-10 p.m., Union Sports Annex
February 13
Civil rights activist Shaun King
6:15-8:45 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union Ballrooms
