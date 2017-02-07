The student news site of Marquette University

February 7, 2017

February 7

Rush Week for fraternities: Spring 2017

All week

February 8

 

Ben Shapiro speaking engagement

6:30-9 p.m., Cudahy Hall

February 9

MVLC Brown Bag CLE Series: Defending Eviction

12:10-1:10 p.m., Eckstein Hall

February 10

Self-defense classes with Capt. Ruth Peterson

8-10 p.m., Union Sports Annex

February 13

Civil rights activist Shaun King

6:15-8:45 p.m., Alumni Memorial Union Ballrooms

