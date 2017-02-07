MU Sweeps Parkside, Solid in South Bend

Photo by Marquette Track & Field Junior Cory Cegelski placed first in the long jump with a score of 6.91 meters

It was a split squad this past weekend for the Marquette track and field program, as half of the group traveled to South Bend, Indiana, where they performed at the Meyo Invitational hosted by Notre Dame, while the other half raced down the road at University of Wisconsin-Parkside in the Ranger Classic, where both the men and women swept.

At Notre Dame, Jessica Parker started off the meet by achieving her personal best in the mile, clocking at 4:50.62, the fifth fastest time in school history. Her sister Allison Parker performed well in her heat in the 800-meter dash, as she ran a season-best of 2:11.68, good enough for third. Cassy Goodrich ran the best 400-meter dash time in the BIG EAST this season in 54.98, good for 15th overall.

On the men’s side, William Ford performed well in the pole vault, as he took seventh with a vault of 4.53 meters or 14 feet, 10.25 inches. Daniel Armstrong had a solid performance in the high jump, tying for ninth, with a score of 2.03 meters.

Head coach Bert Rodgers was happy with the overall performance by both teams and is starting to solidify spots and putting pieces in place.

“Overall, pretty good stuff this weekend,” Marquette head coach Bert Rogers told GoMarquette.com. “This meet is always a good opportunity to come out and put up some fast marks and that’s what we did. We have some things we need to work on the last few weeks before BIG EAST, but I think we answered some questions.”

Meanwhile at Parkside, it was a dominating performance by MU, as the Golden Eagles got onto the podium in several events. Marquette outscored their fellow in-state opponents 263-90.

Omo Tseumah won the high jump and had the best jump in the conference thus far with a jump of 1.70 meters, or five feet and seven inches. On the women’s side, Catherine Sherwood long-jumped to a personal best of 5.62 meters, or 18 feet, 5.25 inches. The women would continue to glide to victory, as Lindsey Billig won the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:00.25 and her teammates would be right behind her, as Evelyn Granados took second and Cassy Goodrich took third.

On the men’s side, both Brad Eagan and Alec Miller did well in the mile, taking first and second in their respective heats.

In the 3,000 meter race, Max McClellan won the race in 8:54.85, and Ryan Dvornik and Matthew Cavanaugh were close behind. Nicholas took second in his heat with a time of 49.55 in the 400-meter dash. Lastly, Cory Cegelski won the long jump with a score of 6.91 meters.

Marquette will travel to Michigan this weekend, as they will compete in the BIG EAST Meet hosted by Grand Valley State.