Floor slaps: Supernova Rowsey leads rout over DePaul

Photo by Brian Georgeson Andrew Rowsey shot 5 for 6 from 3-point range.

Andrew Rowsey, Human Torch

With freshman phenom Markus Howard in foul trouble Andrew Rowsey had a chance to run the show in the first half. He proceeded to score 19 points by shooting 5 of 6 from 3-point range while also dishing out two assists. The Bradley Center reached its loudest when Duane Wilson handed it off to Rowsey with a cheeky behind the back pass before Rowsey hit the long ball to give the Golden Eagles a 23-point lead.

“When it feels like that, it feels like the ball’s rocking and the hoop’s an ocean,” Rowsey said. “I was just shooting the ball, doing what I do.”

Rowsey finished with a game and season-high 24 points on astonishing 6 of 7 3-point shooting.

The UNC-Ashville transfer was asked if he thought about dunking on a breakaway he had during the first half.

“Actually, I did think about windmilling it,” he laughed.

Making historthree

The Golden Eagles finished the first half with 12 for 20 shooting from deep, breaking a program record for most long balls in one half in a BIG EAST regular season game.

“I saw great ball movement,” head coach Steve Wojciechowski said. “The great ball movement led to some open shots where our guys were able to set their feet and shoot in-rhythm shots.”

Marquette used a stretch of nine straight makes from deep to end the half to break the record.

“You definitely ride that wave,” Rowsey said. “It’s a fun wave to ride, but at the same time you have to keep your head level and know that anytime the game can change like that.”

Reinhardt rolling

Nonconference play didn’t go the way Katin Reinhardt expected, but he’s turned things around since BIG EAST play has begun. For the third time in five games the graduate transfer scored at least 15 points on efficient shooting, finishing with a season-high 19 points on 7 for 10 shooting while chipping in four assists.

“He’s found his footing,” Wojciechowski said. “I think this was Katin’s best four game of the season, and best game. Katin’s a good player. Especially when he’s taking what the defense gives him.”

(Blue) Demons vanquished

Despite being 16-point favorites many Marquette fans couldn’t help but remember last season’s home debacle, when Billy Garrett, Jr. hit an and-one layup to hand the Golden Eagles a defeat their resume couldn’t overcome. The first half started slow for Marquette but by halftime it was clear this contest wouldn’t be anything like that. The Blue Demons needed a desperate buzzer beater 3-point heave to reduce the deficit to 21 points before halftime.

Distributing Duane

Duane Wilson posted a season-high seven assists tonight with no turnovers. The redshirt junior was a steadying presence who played a key role in Marquette’s impressive ball movement. His nifty pass to a rolling Luke Fischer and his no look assist to Rowsey in the first half along with a smart bounce pass to a cutting Jajuan Johnson in the second half all drew big cheers from the Golden Eagle faithful.

Best stat line

Andrew Rowsey: 24 points, 9 for 10 from the floor, four assists, one rebound

Stat of the night

Marquette hit a 3-pointer on six straight possessions as part of a 9 for 9 run from deep

Up next

The Golden Eagles head to No. 12 Butler on Monday for a Martin Luther King Jr. Day showdown at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Marquette is winless at Hinkle since the Bulldogs joined the BIG EAST in 2013-’14.