SMU transfer Harry Froling picks Marquette

Jack Goods, Wire Sports Editor • January 10, 2017Leave a Comment

Photo by Austin Anderson

Steve Wojciechowski (center) and the Marquette staff scouted Froling's SMU squad at the 2k Classic.

Steve Wojciechowski has solved his depth issue at center, landing freshman transfer Harry Froling from Southern Methodist University according to a source.

Froling scored 4.3 points and grabbed 3.2 rebounds per game in 10 games for SMU this season. Scout.com and Rivals rated him as a four-star recruit, while 24/7 ranked him as a three star. He’ll have to sit out the spring semester and next year’s fall semester, but once he joins the team on the court in the spring he’ll have two and a half years of eligibility remaining.

Froling visited Marquette’s campus this weekend. He told the The Townsville Bulletin last month his decision was down to Dayton and Oregon State, but replaced Dayton with Marquette before he made a visit to Dayton’s campus. He cited fit for why he opted to leave, mentioning Larry Brown’s departure from the team this summer as playing a factor.

Although Froling is listed as a forward, it’s likely the 6-foot-11 Australian will split center duties next season with Matt Heldt. Unless another addition is made, he’ll be the tallest player on the roster. An addition at center was necessary to avoid playing one of the incoming freshmen there. Any of the three additions would be undersized at center, since none are taller than 6-foot-9.

Marquette has two additional scholarship spots for next season if the Golden Eagles decide to add graduate transfers this summer.

