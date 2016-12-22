Maggie O’Keefe’s Top 10 of 2016

2016 was full of new songs, new albums and musicians that topped the chart. Marquette Radio decided to reflect and choose 10 of their favorites from the year. Here’s our music director Maggie O’Keefe’s picks, in no particular order:

“Champagne and Pools” – Hoodie Allen ft. Blackbear and KYLE

Hoodie Allen has always been one of my favorite artists, and I was super pumped when he put out “Happy Camper” at the beginning of this year. This song has a great combination of Hoodie and KYLE’s raps and Blackbear’s smooth voice.

“Broccoli” – D.R.A.M. ft. Lil Yachty

This seems to be everyone’s go-to jam this year. I hear it everywhere I go, and I never get sick of it. With its fun, bouncy sound, it never fails to put me in a good mood. Just try to be in a bad mood when you see D.R.A.M.’s big smile as he sings in the music video. That’s right, you can’t.

“No Problem” – Chance the Rapper ft. Lil Wayne and 2 Chainz

Chance broke into the mainstream in big ways this year. “Coloring Book” is probably the album that I listened to the most in 2016, with banger after banger. This song makes me feel like I can conquer anything. Chance’s performance with 2 Chainz and Lil Wayne is full of positive vibes and makes me feel so happy.

“You’re Such A” – Hailee Steinfeld

Hailee Steinfeld is My GIRL! I fell in love with all of her music this year. I sing (or yell) this song at the top of my lungs, usually with the help of my roommate. It’s so catchy and clever, and I can definitely relate to the lyrics.

“Don’t Threaten Me with a Good Time” – Panic! At The Disco

Let me start by saying that Brendon Urie is the perfect man. P!ATD has always been one of my favorite bands, and so I was very impatiently awaiting “Death of a Bachelor.” This song is one of my faves on the album because of its upbeat sound and Urie’s incredible vocals. It also has a music video with a super interesting point of view.

“From the Ground Up” – Dan + Shay

This was by far the cutest song I’ve heard this year. When I hear it, I get into the best mood thinking about how I hope to find a love like the one in this song. Dan + Shay are so incredibly talented, and they sing this song so beautifully.

“Famous” – Kanye West

I’ve not always been the biggest Kanye West fan, mostly because I haven’t heard a lot of his songs, but “Famous” is a banger. It started a lot of controversy between T. Swift and Ye’s wife Kim Kardashian, but to be honest, I loved the drama and I love this song. My favorite part of it is that it uses samples from Sister Nancy’s “Bam Bam.” You also really can’t go wrong when you have Rihanna singing.

“PILLOWTALK” – Zayn

I was a little skeptical of this song at first because I was mad at Zayn for leaving One Direction, but let’s be real, this song is SO GOOD. After hearing it a couple times, I couldn’t stop. I listened to it over and over, and I even got a little sick of it, but I’m back on board now. I’m still a little salty over him leaving 1D, but this song is such a jam.

“Somewhere on a Beach” – Dierks Bentley

About 90 percent of the music I listen to over the summer is country, and this is by far my fave summer jam of 2016. I can definitely relate to this song because I love going to the beach and having a cold drink on a nice summer day.

“Deep Blue Sea” – Dead Horses

The New Music Monday crew had the pleasure of interviewing local Milwaukee band Dead Horses recently, and I fell in love with Sarah Vos’ voice the minute I heard her. The melody and the lyrics in this song are incredibly beautiful. The lyric “If you find yourself heartbroken, a sinner in a sacred place, sister, you are safe,” gets me every time. This song has such a powerful energy that puts me in a feel-good mood whenever I hear it.