Behind the Kill: Taylor Louis Taylor Louis has established herself as a force on the volleyball court in her first two seasons for the Marquette Golden Eagles. With her well on pac...

How Wisconsin Shut Down Sam Hauser Sam Hauser had his quietest game as a Golden Eagle on Saturday, playing 18 minutes and scoring zero points. Andrew Goldstein uses game charting stats ...

Marquette-Wisconsin Preview: Big Men Marquette Wire Sports' Matt Unger chats today about the Big Man matchup between Luke Fischer and Ethan Happ....