Behind the Kill: Taylor Louis

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Taylor Louis has established herself as a force on the volleyball court in her first two seasons for the Marquette Golden Eagles. With her well on pace to break Marquette’s all-time kills record, we wanted to know how she got to be so effective. With help from the Marquette physics department, we went “Behind the Kill.”