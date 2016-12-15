The student news site of Marquette University

Behind the Kill: Taylor Louis

December 15, 2016Leave a Comment

Video by John Hand

Taylor Louis has established herself as a force on the volleyball court in her first two seasons for the Marquette Golden Eagles. With her well on pace to break Marquette’s all-time kills record, we wanted to know how she got to be so effective. With help from the Marquette physics department, we went “Behind the Kill.”

