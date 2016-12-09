A & E Weekly with Catie and Kelsey

Catie Murphy and Kelsey McCarthy • December 9, 2016 • Leave a Comment
A & E reporters Catie and Kelsey discuss new movies, Christmas classics, holiday events on campus and more.
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.
Name (required)
Email Address (required)
Speak your mind
Other stories filed under Arts & Entertainment
MUTV's "Highly Irregular" is proud to welcome SpuD to the show for a live cover of "Dani California" by the Red Hot Chili Peppers....
Marquette Wire
The student news site of Marquette University
© 2016 • Privacy Policy • FLEX WordPress Theme by SNO • Log in
Leave a Comment
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.