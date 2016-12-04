Floor slaps: hot shooting helps MUBB earn resume victory

Photo by Austin Anderson Jajuan Johnson recorded a double-double and snagged five steals.

Golden Threeagles

Marquette started off hot from downtown, making its first six 3-pointers and 8 of 10 in the first half. The Golden Eagles cooled down in the second half, going just 5 of 19 from deep to finish the contest with 13 for 29 shooting from deep. This is the third time Marquette has reached its season-high of 13 made 3-pointers. Every Golden Eagle who took multiple 3-pointers made at least 50 percent of their long-range attempts except for Katin Reinhardt, who went 2 for 7.

KenPomer-rise

After a pair of losses in New York Marquette fell to No. 44 in Ken Pomeroy’s well-regarded rankings. The Golden Eagles worked their way back up to No. 40 before Wednesday night’s game against Western Carolina. Entering Sunday afternoon’s matchup Georgia was No. 63, and with the win Marquette jumped up to No. 30, their highest mark of the season.

Offensive rebounds galore

Marquette also posted a season-high 15 offensive rebounds. Jajuan Johnson led the way with five of them and Matt Heldt chipped in four more. However, the Golden Eagles were credited with just 12 second-chance points from those 15 offensive boards.

Solid Contribution from Heldt

It was a good performance for Heldt who played a larger role due to early fouls for Luke Fischer. The sophomore had four points and seven rebounds while putting in a solid defensive shift.

Rough night for Cheatham

Haanif Cheatham has clearly established himself as Marquette’s most reliable player early in the season, but he had a rough time in his team’s first true road game of the year. The smooth slashing sophomore had just as many turnovers, 2, as points. He went 1 of 7 from the floor, turned the ball over twice and got into foul trouble. There’s no reason to worry about Cheatham long term, but it was a frustrating performance from one of Marquette’s best scorers.

Best stat line

Jajuan Johnson: 5 of 15 for 16 points and 1 of 2 from 3-point range, 10 rebounds, three assists, five steals and one block

Stat of the night: After a brutal nine turnovers in the first half, Marquette had just one in the second half.

Up Next: Marquette starts a five-game homestand against Fresno State Tuesday night.