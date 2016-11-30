Floor Slaps: Wojo says Hauser has earned starting role

Photo by Austin Anderson Sam Hauser has made at least two 3-pointers in six of seven games.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Marquette breezed by Western Carolina, winning 90-44 in a game where the Golden Eagles’ opponent often looked completely hapless. The Golden Eagles played a full 40 minutes and outscored their opponents by the largest margin since defeating Grambling State last December.

That’s ill eagle!

Katin Reinhardt has struggled early this season, but he wasn’t out of the lineup due to play. The graduate student guard was held out of the game due to illness after failing to practice Tuesday and Wednesday. Filling his spot in the starting lineup was Sam Hauser, who had a very efficient outing. He mostly hung around the perimeter and shot 2 for 3 from 3-point range. He had to carry a heavy minutes load, and although his numbers don’t pop, there were no negatives to his game.

Hauser has started the last three games, and Wojciechowski emphatically said he sees a future of Hauser starting as we get closer to BIG EAST play.

“Sam has earned the right to start,” Wojciechowski said. “Even if we had everyone healthy tonight, Sam would still be a starter. … We’re better when he’s in the game.”

Hauser has made at least two 3-pointers in six of seven games this season.

“He makes the game so much easier for his teammates around him,” guard Markus Howard said. “He’s been our most consistent player in my opinion in both practice and games.”

Sharpshooters

The team as a whole shot very well, especially in the first half. Marquette shot 72.4 percent in the first frame, including 8 for 11 from 3-point range. 13 of Marquette’s 21 first half baskets were assisted on, and the team did a good job at attacking the basket when they weren’t setting up shots outside. Howard and Andrew Rowsey were the focal points of the offense, with each hitting four 3-point shots each.

“With our depth, it just opens the floor for everyone else,” Howard said.

Can’t get the hat trick

Marquette fell 10 points short of the century mark, which the Golden Eagles have eclipsed the last two games. If Marquette had scored 100 points three games in a row, it would have been the first time in program history.

Add to the jersey collection

Marquette wore its sixth and final jersey, a one-off turquoise uniform, as a part of Nike and Jordan’s celebration of Native American History Month.

Best stat line

Andrew Rowsey: 7 for 11 for 21 points, 4 for 7 from 3-point range, three rebounds, one assist

Stat of the night: Marquette had more steals (10) than Western Carolina had baskets (6) in the first half.

Attendance: 11,397

Next Up: Marquette starts a tough three-game stretch of non-buy games at Georgia Sunday. The Bulldogs are a top-60 KenPom team and sit at 5-2 on the season, but are looking for their first win against a top-100 KenPom opponent. Tipoff is at 1 p.m. on ESPNU.