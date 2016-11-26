The student news site of Marquette University

Floor Slaps: Wilson makes first start in Houston Baptist victory

John Steppe, Wire Sports Reporter • November 26, 2016Leave a Comment

Floor Slaps: Wilson makes first start in Houston Baptist victory

Photo by Meredith Gillespie

The Marquette Golden Eagles remain undefeated at home following their 101-79 victory over the Houston Baptist Huskies.  Here are the floor slaps of the game:

“Hoop Dreams,” Part Two  

Former Marquette guard and star of the documentary “Hoop Dreams” Will Gates was back at the BMO Harris Bradley Center to watch his alma mater face off against his sons Will Jr. and Jalon.  The sons scored seven and three points, respectively. Gates Sr. received a solid ovation when recognized at the first media timeout.

Recruits galore

 Marquette hosted 2017 commit Theo John and 2018 target Joey Hauser Saturday night for unofficial visits.  Hauser, the 13th-best prospect in his class per Scout, is making his second trip to the BMO this season.  He also attended Marquette’s exhibition Nov. 5 against Rockhurst. John made his first appearance at a home game since his commitment in September.

More changes in the starting lineup 

Four nights after benching the team’s seniors, head coach Steve Wojciechowski made more changes to the starting five. Duane Wilson earned his first start of the year and Luke Fischer returned to the lineup after coming off the bench Tuesday for the first time this season.

Domination down low

Marquette once again owned a strong advantage in the paint, outscoring the Huskies 46-26.  They also out-rebounded HBU, 41-31. Fischer, Matt Heldt and Sam Hauser combined to earn 26 of those boards.  Marquette is now 4-0 this year when they out-rebound their opponents.

Best stat line: Luke Fischer: 22 points, 11 rebounds, 9-for-10 from the field, 4-for-5 on free throws

Stat of the night: Marquette scored 25 fast-break points compared to Houston Baptist’s 6

Attendance: 11,740

Next up: Marquette will look to extend its winning streak to three Wednesday at 6:30 when it hosts Western Carolina.  They will be wearing special turquoise uniforms as part of Nike’s N7 initiative.

