Floor slaps: Reinhart struggles, turnovers a plenty in Michigan loss

Photo by Meredith Gillespie

Hello turnovers, my old friend

Turnovers plagued Marquette’s young team last season, but they had taken care of the ball well so far this season. Maybe that had more to do with the opponent than any internal improvement. Through two games the Golden Eagles posted a solid turnover percentage of 16.1 percent, more than three percentage points below the national average. On Thursday night Marquette had 17 turnovers, posting a 23.6 percent turnover percentage, including an atrocious 35.6 percent in the first half.

Maintaining “second half team” title

Michigan went on a 35-11 run to close out the first half, leaving Marquette with a 24-point deficit to overcome. A 14-2 run late in the second half brought the Golden Eagles within 12 points, but a back breaking three and and-one alley-oop for the Wolverines halted the momentum. In the end Marquette actually outscored Michigan 35-29 in the second half, though it was clear the Wolverines were in control for nearly the entire final 20 minutes.

Rough night for Reinhardt

After co-leading the team with 14 points on Monday night, Reinhardt turned in a clunker on Thursday. The graduate student was 1 for 9 from the floor, including 1 for 6 from deep. His .111 percentage from the field is his worst shooting percentage in a game since going 0 for 8 against New Mexico Nov. 30, 2014. Additionally, he had five turnovers and three fouls without adding a single rebound, assist, steal or block.

Defensive struggles

Michigan put up an astounding 1.28 points per possession in the first half and 1.09 for the game. The Wolverines shot 50 percent from the floor and just shy of 41 percent from three, despite missing a number of open shots. Good looks were plentiful for Michigan as Marquette struggled to cover the roll-man heading to the hoop. Failed switches led to endless open threes and uncontested layups. It was unclear who was at fault – Luke Fischer for switching onto the ball handler or the guard for not switching onto the big man.

Bench struggles

Marquette’s six bench players combined for just 14 points, but most of them came in garbage time. For most of the game Duane Wilson’s two points accounted for all of the Golden Eagles’ bench production. Andrew Rowsey continues to be invisible. He has just two points on the year and did not take a shot on Thursday night.

Best stat line

Luke Fischer: 8 for 13 for 19 points, five rebounds, one assist

Stat of the night

Marquette had 14 turnovers in the first half, but luckily slowed down its pace in the second. The Golden Eagles had 24 turnovers in the first two games of the season combined.

Next Up: The Golden Eagles will face Pittsburgh in the third-place game of the 2K Classic tomorrow at 3:30. ESPN2 has the broadcast.