Marquette named a Top 44 Place to Work in Milwaukee

Maryam Tunio

Marquette University was recently listed on the Top 44 Places to Work in Milwaukee by the Milwaukee Business Journal.

The rankings were based on surveys filled out by employees from more than 160 Milwaukee-based companies. While the full list will not be revealed until late October, the Journal stated that Marquette ranked somewhere in the Top 44.

A few instructors shared their thoughts on what they like about their jobs at the university, including long-time employee Dr. Michael Donoghue, an associate professor in the College of Arts & Sciences.

Donoghue said after many years, he still enjoys working at Marquette. He commended his fellow staff members and Marquette’s administration on their work.

“The administration is doing a good job propelling us to be a first-rate institution,” he said.

He added the majority of students seem good-natured and studious.

Donoghue said that the best aspect of working at Marquette is his ability to teach, which he described as a passion of his. He said he enjoys interacting with students and watching them grow as scholars.

However, it’s not only older employees enjoying their jobs. Over the summer, the university welcomed a plethora of new members to the facility. New members of the Marquette faculty also appear to be adjusting nicely to their new workplace.

Lillian Campbell, a new English instructor in the College of Arts & Sciences, said this is her first job after receiving her PhD.

Campbell said she’s been enjoying her first couple weeks at Marquette, noting that she was excited about the position before she began. Her favorite aspect about working at Marquette is being a part of the community along with thoroughly enjoying the students she interacts with.

Dr. Timothy Tharp, an assistant professor in the College of Arts & Sciences, said he is enjoying his new position at Marquette University.

Tharp said this was his first tenured job at Marquette, as he was working as a non-tenured employee before he moved up to his current position. The independent research opportunities and the interacting with student are some of Tharp’s favorite aspects of the University.