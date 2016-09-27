MUSG to host art show with local groups

New MUSG president Abe Ortiz Tapia created a Urban Expression event to bring interactive artwork to campus. Photo by Yue Yin/yue.yin@marquette.edu

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Marquette Student Government is teaming up for the first time with Milwaukee arts and education organizations TRUE Skool and Art N Soil to bring an interactive art show to campus.

The urban expression event will be held Tuesday, Oct. 11 at 5 p.m. in Westowne Square. The show will feature artwork by students of the TRUE Skool and Art N Soil programs.

In addition to displayed artwork, break dancers, poets, singers and TRUE Skool DJs with original mixes will be performing. MUSG is currently looking for more Marquette talent to perform as well. There will also be a mural based on Marquette community and culture, painted live at the event.

MUSG President Abe Ortiz Tapia said he hopes the art show will be a great time for all students, staff and faculty to de-stress as well as connect with their neighbors. He decided to bring the upcoming art show to campus with the end goal of further connecting Marquette with its surrounding community.

“I believe it is important for Marquette to be involved with the Milwaukee community because that is one of the biggest assets to our lives,” Ortiz Tapia said. “We are here to be with one another and share experiences so we can grow and create a better world for the future. … The Jesuit values place an importance on being with each other and not just by each other.”

TRUE Skool is a non-profit organization that works with local and national artists, middle school and high school students, public officials and universities to empower Milwaukee youth. Art N Soil combines environmental conservation with art and culture to initiate place-based projects that turn underused green spaces and infrastructures into artistic, educational and agricultural attractions.

Hannah Thiry, MUSG vice president of outreach, agrees that the art show will be a great way to strengthen the relationship between Marquette and the city.

“I’m very excited for this event and I think it’ll be really fun and exciting to watch these groups perform, while also allowing us to learn more about how art can empower our community,” she said.

Ortiz Tapia is excited to work with TRUE Skool and Art N Soil. “I think there are so many connections that can be made between our great university and the surrounding community,” he said. “Organizations like TRUE Skool and Art N Soil allow for young people to express themselves, their stories and the stories of those around them through art, music and dance. … They inspired me to put into action our values of being with each other, not just by each other,” he said.

Ortiz Tapia’s desire to harbor engagement between Marquette and Milwaukee inspired him to reach out to TRUE Skool and Art N Soil.

“They have great feedback about Milwaukee and Marquette and how to better and grow our relationships,” he said. “Their unique way of thinking and calm way of being (have) opened my eyes to many new thoughts and actions. I am excited to be able to have them on campus to interact with our Marquette community.”