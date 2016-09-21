Jake Bugg Thrills at Pabst Theater

Gabrielle Powell

The Pabst Theater was alive with sound and excitement Tuesday night as Jake Bugg took the stage. The 22-year-old singer songwriter is on the American stretch of his world tour supporting “On My One”, his new album.

Bugg began by playing the title track, accompanied only by his guitar, to a buzzing audience. He continued by playing the next few songs acoustically. His band joined him for his hit “Two Fingers” from his self-titled album.

Riding on the enthusiasm, Bugg played “Bitter Salt”, a single from his latest release, showing his true musicianship through a skillful guitar solo.

Later, Bugg pulled out an exquisite blonde telecaster to play “Never Wanna Dance”, an introspective, slow tempo song. After speeding it up for his new songs “Livin’ Up Country” and “Put Out The Fire”, he slowed yet again to play a single from his second record. “Simple Pleasures” pulled the crowd in with his haunting, Santana style guitar solos.

Bugg finished his set with his biggest hit, “Lightning Bolt”, electrifying the crowd.

Although Jake Bugg isn’t known for his amazing stage presence, he possesses an ability to bring the house to its feet. While staying true to the recorded nature of his songs, he invigorates and rethinks them to the point where they can be enjoyed by fans of any genre.

To find upcoming concerts at the Pabst, visit pabsttheater.org

Full Setlist:

On My One

Strange Creatures

You and Me

Love, Hope And Misery

Trouble Town

The Love We’re Hoping For

Love Me The Way You Do

All That

Two Fingers

Bitter Salt

Seen It All

Messed Up Kids

Never Wanna Dance

Livin’ Up Country

Put Out The Fire

There’s A Beast And We All Feed It

Taste It

Kingpin

Slumville Sunrise

Simple Pleasures

Gimme The Love

Broken

Lightning Bolt