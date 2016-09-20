Kognito At Risk launched to help with suicide prevention

Wire Stock Photo

The university is a few weeks removed from the Structure One incident, where a student stood on the edge of the building.

It remains unknown if the student intended to jump. However, the university plans to raise awareness about suicide with the Kognito At Risk program, an online platform that provides suicide prevention tactics.

Matt Langer, a freshman in the College of Business Administration, said he was shocked that the student standing atop the parking structure was a fellow Marquette student. He believes the new training is a good idea but is also skeptical.

“This is such a big issue and any training for kids would help a lot,” Langer said, “But it’s going to be hard to make just one program and help every individual.”

Langer said it is impossible for the program to cover every possible scenario that a student may be in, considering that each situation is unique.

Nick Jenkins, a counselor and mental health advocacy coordinator, said this program functions like a ‘video game.’ He said the student will be given a virtual friend group, each with unique stories, and the user will have to find out which of their friends needs support.

“A benefit is that people can access it at any point of time, you can even access it at two in the morning,” Jenkins said.

In addition to supporting initiatives for suicide prevention, Jenkins said that the members of the Marquette staff are also good sources.

He added that all of Marquette’s residence assistants are trained in suicide prevention. He is also encouraging students to contact Marquette’s Counseling Center if they are struggling with thoughts of suicide or any other personal issues.

The on-campus organization Active Minds, which raises awareness about mental health, is working with Kognito to offer this online program free for students.

Students with thoughts of suicide are encouraged to contact the National Suicide Hotline at 1-800-273-8255. Marquette’s Counseling Center can be contacted at 414-288-7172.