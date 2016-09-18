Trampled by Turtles: a Shell of a Good Time

Trampled by Turtles paid a visit to Milwaukee at The Riverside Theater this last Friday. After Marquette Radio’s ticket give-away raffle was a success, I had the chance to go and see “one of the most acclaimed live bands in America today.”

The show was opened by Horseshoes and Hand Grenades and Dead Horses, both acts hailing from Wisconsin. With their folk and Americana sound, Dead Horses delivered an unapologetic and free-spirited performance. Horseshoes and Hand Grenades enlivened the audience with their jittering, string sound deeply rooted in bluegrass. They were definitely having fun with it, the five members jumping and seemingly racing in a flurry of instruments. A special credence will be given to the included harmonica which added to the old-timey jam-session feeling.

The crowd was well prepared and excited once Trampled by Turtles took the stage. Standing in line were the six members, banjos and guitars in hand. Seated from what it feels like the nosebleeds in The Riverside Theater, which is still a spectacular view of the stage, it was awesome to see the entire crowd get out of their seats and lose it. The highlight of the concert was hearing their red-blooded and tireless song “Wait so Long,” mid-set. I, for one, whipped out some moves I learned back in the square dancing unit from middle school gym class (who knew that would eventually come in handy?)- it was a carefree, good time. “Hollow” was a tender performance, and a minute to catch your breath. They also played “High Water” from their album Stars and Satellites, a touching song with its drawn-out vocals and rambling notes.

In all, the concert was cheery and lively while harking back to tradition. Give their last releases, “Wild Animals” and “Stars and Satellites,” a listen to get in the folk-rooted groove.