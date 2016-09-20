Challenging frozen custard’s reign over WI

“I actually have no clue why we are so keen on custard,” said Mickeala Dixon, a freshman in the College of Arts & Sciences. “I actually never noticed personally, but I do know that in the Midwest, specifically Wisconsin, we have a lot of great custard shops for tourists and residents to go to.”

To the non-native Midwesterner, the concept of frozen custard seems foreign. Local restaurants and stands like Culver’s, Kopps, Leon’s and Gilles made this frozen treat popular in Milwaukee and beyond. Even with business booming, Marquette students are questioning if custard is really the dessert of choice for hot days.

It came to be that many factors, such as tradition, quality, accessibility and even health conditions played a defining factor in whether or not Marquette students preferred custard or ice cream.

“I like custard better, probably because I grew up in very close proximity to a Kopp’s Custard, and am accustomed to extremely high­ quality custard,” said Jason Hubler, a sophomore in the College of Engineering. “I am probably used to the same ice cream as most other people, the stuff from Dairy Queen, Culver’s, and the grocery store. Thus, due to the imbalance in the quality of my experiences with each, I like custard more.”

According to the company’s website, Kopp’s Frozen Custard was the first custard stand to provide the featured “Flavor of the Day” in addition to the traditional chocolate and vanilla flavor selections. Places like Gilles Frozen Custard have been a part of the Milwaukee area for 78 years, which could be a leading factor as to why Midwesterners tend to like custard more.

Although some disagree that there is any real distinction between custard and ice cream, most people who have grown up in the Midwest area say there is definitely a difference. Hubler said that while ingredients contributed to the difference, a true defining quality was texture, custard being smoother and ice cream being more granular.