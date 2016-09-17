Madden’s late goal lifts MU over Cal Poly

Austin Anderson Carrie Madden scored her first goal of the season to give Marquette the 3-2 lead.

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.

Close

Email This Story









Send Email Cancel

Scoring late goals at Valley Fields is becoming a habit for Marquette women’s soccer.

The Golden Eagles have scored winning or equalizing goals in the 68th, 88th and now 84th minutes of their three home contests so far this season.

Carrie Madden was responsible for the latest game winner Friday night, helping Marquette snag the 3-2 victory against Cal Poly, the first of two games in the Marquette Invitational.

“First of all, winning is great,” head coach Markus Roeders said, “I’m really proud of them.”

Molly Pfeiffer got the scoring started in the 18th minute when she headed home Leah Celarek’s corner kick.

“It was a perfect ball,” Pfeiffer said. “If they give me a good ball, I’m going to try my best to get on the end of it.”

Erin Holland gave Marquette its first two-goal lead of the season when she popped a header over Cal Poly keeper Sophia Brown. Meegan Johnston played the ball in from a free kick, which Proffitt headed into the center of the box to set up Holland.

The Golden Eagles entered halftime leading for the first time this season.

“Our halftime talk was a little more positive than usual,” Madden said.

However, their two-goal lead was erased in the second half.

The Mustangs struck back early. Lexi Marietti finished the second of a pair of Jordan Patane corner kicks.

Marquette looked poised to peg Cal Poly back in the 63rd minute when Liz Bartels stepped up to take a penalty kick drawn by Johnston. Bartels missed the net to the left side, a pivotal error.

Just two minutes later the Mustangs drew a penalty of their own. Maddy Henry initially saved Caitlyn Kreutz’s shot from 12 yards, but as the ball rolled to her right side, the spin carried it into the net.

“We were a little too complacent with our lead,” Madden said.

Bartels was determined to make up for her mistake, and she did so at a crucial moment.

In the 84th minute she carried the ball from center field to the 18-yard box before dishing it off to Molly Pfeiffer. Brown saved the ensuing shot from Pfeiffer, but Carrie Madden was there to put it away.

Madden’s first goal of the season would prove to be the match winner for Marquette, who improves to 3-4-2 on the season.

The redshirt sophomore has been dangerous offensively all year, but she had to wait until the ninth game of the season to be rewarded with a goal.

“It’s been a long time coming to say the least,” Madden said. “To put one away feels really good.”

Things didn’t go according to plan, but the result pleased Marquette.

“We dug ourselves a little bit in a hole,” Roeders said. “I think it’s a part of our journey and the learning process. But you know, give these guys all the credit in the world for digging deep.”

The Golden Eagles take on Cal State University Northridge (4-1-4) Sunday at 1 p.m. at Valley Fields. The Matadors took down Loyola-Chicago (0-6-2) Friday night in the first match of the Marquette Invitational.