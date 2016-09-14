Intro to Philosophy

Maura Boyce Live on “Highly Irregular” MUsic's Maura Boyce performs "Save Tonight" by Eagle Eye Cherry live on MUTV Entertainment's "Highly Irregular," airing Wednesday nights at 7pm on cha...

Study Abroad Do you want to travel the world and change your life? Do you want to expand your horizons and open your eyes? Well so did Gary, until he met with his ...

My Syllabus & Me MUTV's Entertainment Department presents the romantic tale of a professor and his syllabus. Credits: Richard Dempsey, Nick Koponek, Mallory Winkl...

Frugal fun around downtown Milwaukee There comes a glorious time in every Marquette student’s life: a day free of schoolwork and impending responsibilities, to get off campus and wa...