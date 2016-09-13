Recruiting: 2017 PF Theo John picks MU over Minnesota

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Steve Wojciechowski received his second commitment of 2017 as power forward Theo John announced his verbal commitment to the Blue and Gold at his high school Tuesday evening.

“After careful consideration and a lot of thought and prayer with my family, I have decided to attend the University of Marquette,” John tweeted. “Over the past year and a half I have developed a great relationship with their coaching staff as they have believed in me since the beginning.”

John announced his final six schools earlier this summer — Minnesota, Marquette, California, Purdue, Illinois and Oklahoma — before narrowing down his list to just Marquette and Minnesota earlier this week.

John stood out at the NY2LA Summer Jam in July for his ability to make a difference without the ball in his hands. There, Marquette’s staff watched John on multiple occasions. Scout ranks him as the 29th-best center in his class, while ESPN considers him the 41st-best power forward.

The 6-foot-8 power forward is expected to be an instant contributor to a 2017-’18 squad that will only have two other players taller than 6-foot-7: junior Matt Heldt and fellow freshman Ike Eke.

247Sports’ Crystal Ball predictions gave MU 93 percent odds at landing the Brooklyn Park, Minn., native. Scout’s Evan Daniels also correctly predicted John’s commitment to Marquette.

John’s commitment comes one day after Wojciechowski lost 2018 guard Tyler Herro to arch-rival Wisconsin.